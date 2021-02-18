Charles LaVoyde Bush, 84, passed away on February 15, 2021. Even though he was taken away from this world, his deep commitment and love for his family and friends will always be treasured. He was owner of Bush Grocery and lived in the Claud community most of his life. Charles was always a business man at heart. His favorite past time was taking trips on his motorcycle. Charles is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy; three children, Doug (Lisa), Tina and Darrel (Tina R.); proud papaw of ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, February 20 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Claud, AL. The viewing is at 1:00 p.m. and the funeral service is at 2:00 p.m. Immediately following the funeral service, there will be a graveside service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Processing Center, P.O. Box 863465, Orlando, FL 32886 or www.donate.lovetotherescue.org. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
