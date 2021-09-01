JONES, Charles Michael "Mike" a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at the age of 68.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church with Bro. Ralph Calloway officiating. Burial will be at Seman Congregational Cemetery with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents Charlie Jefferson Jr. & Velma Wood Jones and his daughter Angela Jones. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Betty Gray Jones; son Michael Brett (Tonya) Jones; grandchildren Justin Jones, Cheyenne Jones all of Virginia Beach, Virginia; sister Barbara Jones (Hubert Ray) Austin of Suffolk, Virginia; and a host of nieces, nephews, and aunts.
Pallbearers will be Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base Fire Department.
