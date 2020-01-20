Funeral services for Charles William Clack, age 55, of Wetumpka will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Redland Road Church of Christ at 2480 Redland Rd, Wetumpka, AL 36093, with Bro. David Phillips officiating and Quattlebaum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. Clack will lie in state at the church from 12:00-2:00 p.m. before services begin.
The family will receive friends at Quattlebaum Funeral Home from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Following the visitation, a graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at New Hope Cemetery in Chambers County with Bro. David Phillips officiating.
Mr. Clack passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Brookwood Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama.
Survivors include his wife, Melinda Jordan Clack of Wetumpka; two sons, William Jody Clack and Andrew Jordan Clack; his mother, Mary Frances Clack of Roanoke; and one sister, Ellen Clack of Roanoke.
A Roanoke native, Mr. Clack was born on January 9, 1965, the son of Charles Manley and Mary Frances Greene Clack. He was a member of Redland Road Church of Christ where he served as a Deacon and had retired from the State of Alabama Department of Revenue where he held the office of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Clack was a 1983 graduate of Handley High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville State University. Mr. Clack was an Eagle Scout, served as Assistant Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 50, and received the Silver Beaver Award and the Virgil Honor Member Order of the Arrow. He served on the Accounting Advisory Committee of Auburn University Montgomery and served as past president of the Government Financial Officer’s Association of Alabama. Mr. Clack was preceded in death by his father.
Memorials may be floral or donations may be made to the Tukabatchee Area Council BSA-Cabin Fund, 3067 Carter Hill Road, Montgomery, AL 36111. Online condolences may be expressed at www.quattlebaumfuneralhome.com.
