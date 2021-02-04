David Larry "Chief" McDade
Sylacauga, AL - Memorial service for David Larry "Chief" McDade, 72, was Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Rockford Baptist Church with Dr. Jeff Fuller officiating.
Mr. McDade died Monday, January 25, 2021 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Atkins "Buddy" McDade and Florence Inez McDowell McDade, biological father, William D. Nelson, and half-brother, Jerry D. Nelson. Larry spent 35 years "working on the Railroad", he retired in 2008 and immediately took up scuba diving. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and he loved Auburn football. He also loved to travel and hike with Terry & Ran Wilson, Jeff & Shelley Wood and many others. Larry loved his 4 legged babies Harley & Lily. He enjoyed genealogy and digging into his Cherokee Indian Heritage. He loved volunteering to help C.O.A.C.H., Flagg Mountain and the Coosa County Republican Party. Larry attended Rockford Baptist Church and he was an active brother of the Rockford Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Joan "Jodi" McDade; three sons, Jason K. (Summer) McDade, John W. (Cara) McDade, David L. McDade II; step-son, Randy Smith; nine grandchildren, Darian Smith, Matthew McDade, Cassidy Smith, Sean McDade, Hannah McDade, Damien McDade, Jackson McDade, Lyla McDade, Gunter "Gunny" McDade; step-grandchild, Gage O'Daniel; great-grandchild, Isabelle "Izzy" Blackwell; two sisters, Nell Nelson (Stanley) French, Elaine (Brad) Fuller; and many nieces, nephews and a world of friends.
Visitation was Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Rockford Baptist Church
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to C.O.A.C.H. @ coachcoosa.org or Flagg Mountain c/o Jodi McDade, 1380 White Oak Rd, Sylacauga, AL. 35151.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeral-home/8516.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
