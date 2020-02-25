David Lewis Redding, 73, of Greenville, GA, died Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born Oct. 22, 1946, to the late Albert H. Redding and Carrie McAllister Redding. He is survived by his daughter Dianne "Dusty" Redding Brown; his loving and devoted mate Maxine Rollins Redding; his brothers Al H. (Betty) Redding and Jerry D. (Silvia) Redding; his sister-in-law Barbara Redding; Maxine's children that he loved deeply as his own Stacy, Lynn, Reggie, and Dawn; his nephews Dickey, Robert, Johnny, and Jerry; his niece Lori; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Johnny G. Redding. He was a proud Navy veteran. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Concord Baptist Church in Notasulga at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. David Waldrop officiating. In David's words, "I request there be no tears of sorrow. Remember me for the happy times we had together and know that I am now in my happy place with no more pain and no more worries."
