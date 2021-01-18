Debra “Debbie” Jean Oliver Luckie, 64, of Eclectic, Alabama passed away January 16, 2021 at home with her loving family by her side.
She was born on April 9, 1956 to Edmund & Betty Jean Oliver in Montgomery, Alabama.
Debra worked for the State Probation & Parole Office.
Preceded in Death by her parents Edmund Alfred Oliver and Betty Jean Lewis Oliver, a nephew, Geoffery Edward Oliver.
Survived by her husband Edward Curtis Luckie, daughter Andrea Luckie Slay (David), brother Edward Arnold Oliver Sr. (Carol), sister Brenda Oliver Grey (Richard), grandson, Roman Slay.
A Visitation at 4:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial service will be held Monday, January 18, 2021 at Gassett Funeral Home Chapel at 5:00 p.m. Reverend Alicia Chalker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to one’s favorite charity or The American Cancer Society.
