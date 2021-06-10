Debra Michelle Davis, 59, of Wetumpka, passed away June 7, 2021. She was born October 28, 1961. Funeral service is scheduled for Friday, June 11, 2021 at 12 noon at Linville Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 a.m. She is preceded in death by her parents, Maurice Godbout and MarieAnne Dube Godbout; husband, Brent Davis and father-in-law, James Thrower Davis. She is survived by her daughter, Kayla Raborn of Hawthorne, FL; son, Mason (Katie) Davis of Wetumpka, AL; brother, Michael (Angela) Godbout of Milton, FL; sister, Maureen (Bryan) Headley of Slapout, AL; sister, Melanie Murchison of Wetumpka, AL; sister, Lisa (Glen) Morton; sister, Pauline Churchwell and sister, Tracy Parker of Wetumpka, AL; granddaughter, Evelyn “Evie” Davis; niece, Amanda (Blake) Stewart; boyfriend, David Marsico of Wetumpka, AL; mother-in-law, Monda Davis; brothers-in-law, Jim (Kara Shea) Davis, Dart (Karla) Davis and Bryan (Sue) Davis; sisters-in-law, Marlys (Lloyd) Smith and Marcia (Ralph) Hamor; and many other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
