Deena Marie Teveldahl
August 23, 1966 – March 31, 2021
Deena Marie Teveldahl passed away peacefully and quietly on March 31, 2021 at the age of 54. She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Teveldahl, of 24 years; her daughter, Eva Marie Teveldahl; and her sister, Patti Burton.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.
