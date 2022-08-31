Dolores Lamberth, 89, of Eclectic, passed away August 27, 2022. She was born January 11, 1933.
Graveside service and burial will be at 12 noon, Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Britt Green officiating. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robbie and Laura Waites; husband, John Leon Lamberth and grandson, David Colley.
She is survived by her children, John Alan Lamberth (Cathy), Cheryl Roberson (Wilbur), Karen Colley (Warren) and Joseph Dale “Jody” Lamberth; grandchildren, Amanda Potts, Joshua Lamberth, Cathleen Shultz, Kimberly Roberson, Timothy Roberson, Robbie Roberson, Jonathan Colley, Michael Colley, Joseph Ellis, Kaden Lamberth, Logan Lamberth and Hunter
Lamberth and fourteen great-grandchildren. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
