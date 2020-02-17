Doran Lee Geer, 76, went to be with the Lord on February 7, 2020 after a brief illness. He was a loved member of a large blended family. He is preceded in death by his father, Walter Geer and step mother, Leila Geer; mother, Joyce LeMay and step father, Dave LeMay; brothers, Donald Geer and Jerry Stelzer; sisters, Jodeen Kouba, Brenda LeMay and Sandra Rush; and beloved son, Doran Lee Geer II. Doran loved God, Country, and family. He is survived by his devoted wife, Sandra Myers Geer and beloved son, Christopher M Geer (Elizabeth); Three grandsons; Christopher M Geer Jr, Joshua R. Geer (Destinee), Ethan A. Geer and one granddaughter; Kayton Grace Geer; one great granddaughter; Lannie R. Geer and two step great grandsons; Trayvon L. Pierson and Karter C. Pierson. He has five sisters; Liz Bauer (Larry), Pat Ross, Carol Pawlicki, Kathy Nitz (Arnold Skip), Tracy Hirsch (David M.D.); three brothers; Harold R. Geer, Richard Stelzer and Robert Stelzer (Jill); Also many nieces and nephews. Doran was born in Cornell, Wisconsin. After retiring from the United States Air Force and chose Wetumpka AL. as home.
He was very athletic, and was an avid walker in Montgomery and Wetumpka AL. He was a devoted Alabama fan and loved to watch the TIDE ROLL, Packer fan and Nascar enthusiast. Doran had a passion for rescuing animals. Doran was a member of Hillside Baptist Church, but attended Grace Point Community Church for several years and recently attended 1st Baptist Church in Gulf Shores AL. for the past year.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020, 2 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 909 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, AL. 36109, with burial to follow at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, February 9, 2020, 5 to 8 p.m.
at White Chapel Funeral Home.
