February 28, 1928 – January 17, 2023
Dorothy Nell McCullers Carpenter, 94, lifelong resident of Elmore County, passed away on January 17, 2023. Preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Charles Ray Carpenter, she is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Michael Ray Carpenter, Ellijay, GA; Jerry and June Evans Carpenter, Wetumpka, AL; three granddaughters, Leslie Rae Carpenter, Birmingham; Lynlee Maura Carpenter, Nashville; Lauren Elizabeth Carpenter, New York City; one sister, Earlean McCullers Goodman, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Born in Wetumpka, Alabama on February 28, 1928 to Ocie Cyle and Susie Gilliland McCullers, she was the youngest of 13 children, preceded in death by her parents and 11 older siblings: Cordelia Hawk, Joyce Ann McCullers, James McCullers, Noah McCullers, Lunie Hilyer, Lola Mae McCullers, Delphie Hilyer, Velma Fulmer, Carl McCullers, Rilla Dean Rooks and Marie Headley.
Dorothy was a graduate of the Wetumpka High School Class of 1946. She worked in the Court House for the Elmore County Board of Education where she met future husband, Ray, who was the Forestry Commission Ranger for Elmore County. It was love at first sight and six weeks later, they were married, May 1, 1948. Dot and Ray reared two sons and later she became the Tower Operator for the Forestry Commission, locating and recording forest fires in Elmore County. Mama Dot showered her three granddaughters with unconditional love, cooking favorite recipes and sewing special clothes just for them. She tended her rose and flower gardens with care, canning countless bushels of vegetables over the years. She was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Wetumpka – serving in the baby nursery for over 45 years (Ray joked that she diapered every person in the church with the exception of the late Judge Joe Macon), served as youth group volunteer, and was deemed a “cool” Bible school teacher who arrived at church with Ray via motorcycle. Many hours were spent cooking for and serving bereavement meals after funeral services.
Visitation and the funeral were held at the First Baptist Church of Wetumpka on Saturday, January 21 with the Reverend Jim Sexton officiating. Pall Bearers were Michael Carpenter, Jackie Goodman, Edward McCullers, Sonny Robinson, Steve Sumners, and Mark Wilder. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the First Baptist Church Wetumpka Building Fund.
