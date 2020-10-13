Douglas Loel Lee, 79, of Wetumpka, Alabama Passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020,
He was born August 7, 1941 in Wetumpka, Alabama.
Preceded in death by his parents, Solon Douglas and Helen Lee, wife, Shirley Lee, brother, Ronnie Gene Lee, sister, Connie Jane Lee, grandson Jacob Futral.
Survived by his children, Helen Marie Lee (Lawrence) Phillips, Brian Douglas Lee, step-children Sandi (Barry) Hanners, Dawn Taylor, Randy (Traci) Tillery, and James Driver; brothers, Billy “Bull” N. Lee and Thomas Sherrill Lee, grandchildren, Addison Lee, Solon Lee, Ruthie Lee, Tiffany (Steven) Wray, Natisha (Joe) Marro, Jeremiah Futral, Josh Futral, Caleb Futral, Cody Shackleford Tanner Wall, Emilee Wall, Kristy Tillery, Carrie Tillery, Liam Driver, Charleigh Driver, 9 great grandchildren and many numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Honorary Pallbearers: Tesa Lynn Ivey, Ronnie G. Lee, Paul Solon Lee, William “Billy” Lee, Cheryl Ann Fryer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.