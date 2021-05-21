Dr. Willoughby (Billy) Echols Lacy III, DMD “Pops” (age 88) resident of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away peacefully on May 6, 2021, at his home.
The funeral is tentatively scheduled for July 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church.
Dr. Lacy is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Lacy, his son Willoughby Lacy IV, and his parents W.E. Lacy Jr. and Eunice Davidson Lacy. He is also preceded by his sister Cynthia Lacy Summerall.
Survivors include his three daughters, Faye L. Matthews- Wetumpka, Al., Elizabeth (Amy) L. Solomon- Gulf Breeze, Fl., Laurie L. Pierce (Bobby)- Alabaster, Al.
He is survived by six grandchildren- Kimberly Matthews- Roanoke, Va., Mitchell Solomon- Melbourne, Fl., Melissa Solomon- Gulf Breeze, Fl., Adam Pierce- Huntsville, Al., Lacy Pierce- Birmingham, Al., and Russell Pierce-Alabaster, Al. As well as his niece, Angelyn Summerall, and nephew, Richard Summerall.
Dr. Lacy was born in Birmingham and grew up in Wetumpka. He was an active member at the First Baptist Church in Wetumpka. He graduated from Wetumpka High School in 1951 where he was President of his senior class, a member of the football team and band. He attended The University of Alabama where he majored in Chemistry and was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He married his high school sweetheart Barbara, and they moved to Birmingham where he attended the University of Alabama in Birmingham Dental School.
After his graduation from Dental school, he returned to Wetumpka and began his dental practice in 1958 in which he continued for 60 years. Dr. Lacy also served around twenty years as a Lt. Col. in the U.S. Navy Naval Reserve as a dentist.
Dr. Lacy spent his time with his family, friends, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid reader. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church for many years and was an active member of the choir and taught Bible studies. He and his beloved wife, Barbara raised their family in Wetumpka, and he was known as a kind, humorous, and loving man who gave great hugs. He lived life to its fullest and we will all miss him dearly.
