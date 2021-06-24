A memorial service will be held for Dr. Willoughby Echols Lacy III July 10 at 1 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church of Wetumpka. Friends and family are invited to attend.
Dr. Lacy passed away at his home May 6, 2021. Internment of cremains will be at Trinity Memorial Garden.
Reception to follow at Trinity Hall, Trinity Episcopal church.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Dr. Lacy’s honor to the Trinity Episcopal Church building fund.
