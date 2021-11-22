Earl Howard “Bud” Parmer, Jr., was born in Wetumpka, Alabama, May 25, 1935. He departed this earth November 13, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Alyce Carta Parmer, his daughters Kelley Thomason (Cleve), Carolyn Salanitri (Rick), his step sons, retired Army Col. H. Charles Hodges, Jr., (Kathy), Patrick T. Hodges (Rani), his grandchildren, Holly Thomason, Spencer Endsley, Stephen and Michael Salanitri, Logan Dorsey, Tyler, Shelby, Wyatt, and Sam Hodges, as well as five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, his former wife Earline Parmer, sister-in-law, Sandra Parmer, and son-in-law, David Dorsey. He is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Kathryn Parmer, brother, John Parmer, sister Diane Parmer Smith, daughter Elizabeth Parmer Dorsey and grandson Beau Thomason.
Bud’s distinguished and varied professional career began at age 14, as a radio announcer and disc jockey, on WMGY in Montgomery, Alabama. Bud’s college alma mater was Auburn University, where he was also a radio disc jockey. He served in the Air Force, earning honors such as Airman of the Year and yet found time to broadcast on the Tokyo radio Far East Network (FEN) and at station WKRG in Mobile, Alabama. After serving his country, Bud became a radio journalist for WMGY in Montgomery, Alabama and later joined NBC TV affiliate WFLA in Tampa, Florida as a TV news journalist.
Bud left broadcasting to enter public administration, serving as the Assistant City Manager for Clearwater, Florida, then as the City Manager for Kissimmee during the time Disney World was being built, where he was a guiding change agent, transforming Kissimmee from a cattle town to a tourist destination. Other public service positions included serving as the Director of Housing and Community Development for the State of Florida, a Land Acquisition Administrator for the Department of Corrections and as Gadsden County’s first County Manager, making Gadsden County one of the first in in the state to establish a recycling program.
His innovative legacy in public administration also included being known as the “father of the Development Impact Fee” and the initiating force behind the establishment of the Florida Institute for Government. He is a 60-year lifetime member of the Florida City and County Managers’ Association (FCCMA). He served as FCCMA’s President and as a “Range Rider” helping Florida’s small communities make sound public policy decisions and solve problems.
His professional career also included positions as Marketing Director for a management consulting company and for two engineering firms.
Bud was also a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Havana, Florida, volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Habitat for Humanity and leant his beautiful broadcast voice pro bono for public service announcements and charity promotions.
A memorial service is scheduled on December 4, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church, 601 Centre St., Fernandina Beach, FL 32034. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Warner Center Community Hospice in Fernandina Beach, or the Amelia Tree Conservancy in Fernandina Beach, or Wisdom’s Wellspring, a ministry for at-risk young adults in Tallahassee, Florida. Additional information is available from Oxley-Heard Funeral Home, Fernandina Beach, FL and condolences and remembrances may be posted at www.oxleyheard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.