On December 6, 2022, Edward Earl Rogers went to be with the Lord at the age of 71. Ed was born on August 22, 1951, in Greenville Alabama, to Leah and Gilbert Rogers. Ed was the oldest brother to Joel (Gepetta) Rogers, Mickey (Starla) Rogers, and Jane Rogers Emerton.
In 1972, Ed married the love of his life, Marlene, and they enjoyed 50 beautiful years together in Wetumpka, Alabama. They raised two sons Steven and Michael (Amy) Rogers. They have five grandchildren: Joseph, Amaya, Haley, Connor, and Abigail. They are also blessed with a great granddaughter Elliana.
After graduating from Robert E Lee in 1969, Ed worked a variety of construction type jobs including Millbrook Sand & Gravel with his dad and brothers. Ed found his calling in 1984 when he began work at AMSCO which was later bought by Steris, until his retirement in 2021. Ed was known by many to work through illness and injury and at one point had over 20 years of perfect attendance.
Ed was a man of many talents; he was known to always be working around the house on chores or projects. He had a brilliant mind and the gift of ingenuity for fixing things and solving problems. He was an honest man who only gave and never took. He was tough and showed strength even when times were difficult. He was not only hardworking but did his best to instill this amazing quality in his sons. Although he was often solemn his smile and laugh were contagious. Despite his sudden passing he lives on in the hearts of those who knew him.
The family would like to thank everyone that called, visited, or brought food during our time of grief.
