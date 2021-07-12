Emily Ann Cole
January 8, 1937 – July 6, 2021
Emily Ann Cole passed away peacefully at her home on Lake Jordan July 6, 2021.
She graduated from Jones Valley High School in the class of 1955. She married her husband, Bill Cole in 1962. While an Air Force wife for 15 years, her major move during her husband’s military career was from Prattville, AL to Slapout/Holtville, AL.
While raising her three children was her true occupation, she worked for the Wetumpka Police Department, beginning as the night dispatcher, then becoming the administrative assistant to the Chief of Police. She retired from that career in 1998 after 22 years of service.
Emily loved music and loved to sing. She sang in the Jones Valley High School Glee Club, the Birmingham Civic Opera, and passed the love of music to her family, serving as a band mother for each of her children and sharing her gift of sewing band and majorette uniforms. She, along with her dear friend Dianne Lewis, led girl scout packs through many adventures like camping out, building buddy burners, and cooking meals in cardboard ovens. Emily also had a beautiful, self-taught artistic talent. She loved giving her art to others, through painted chests, toyboxes, rocking chairs and through her sharing her talent with the “Chalk Talk” group at her church.
Many of her treasured moments were spending time with her sisters on camping trips to Wind Creek State Park and on beach trips to Panama City Beach.
Emily was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Horton, her father, Willis Ford Langston, her husband, William “Bill” Cole, and her sister, Sue Bailey. Survivors include her sister Cathy Satterlee, her son Douglass “Lynn” Cole, her daughter Christy Cole Sellers and her husband Greg Sellers, her son David Cole and his wife Brandy Cole, her grandson Dawson Sellers and his wife Brice Sellers, and her grandson Parker Sellers, granddaughters Makenzie Tucker and her husband Brantley Tucker, Morgan Cleveland, Madi Grace Cleveland, great-grandchildren Eden Tucker and Wesley Cleveland.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Cain’s Chapel United Methodist Church, with Reverends Susan Beeson and Gary Stringfellow officiating. Visitation beginning at the church immediately prior at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Pineview Memorial Cemetery in Wetumpka, AL.
While Emily enjoyed beautiful arrangements of flowers during her life, she loved, supported and received much support from her church family at Cain’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Cain’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
