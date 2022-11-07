Emma Frances Smyly Sutton was born October 22, 1922 in Eclectic, AL and died November 3, 2022. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am with funeral service to follow at 10:00 am at Eclectic United Methodist Church on Monday, November 7, 2022. Rev. Rob Gulledge will be officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. She was a faithful servant to God, homemaker, role model, and peacemaker. She was a member of Eclectic United Methodist Church since 1939 and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star since 1967. She is preceded in death by Thomas A. Sutton, husband of 57 years. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Sutton Wingard; grandson, Thomas J. Bryan (Cara); granddaughter, Tracey Bryan Eason (Justin); great-grandsons, Cole Benjamin Bryan, Jackson Wyatt Bryan, and Cooper Sutton Eason; step-grandsons, Troy Wingard (Adena) and Art Wingard (Jenni); step-great-grandson, Paxton Wingard; and step-great-granddaughters, Reagean Wingard and Emily Wingard. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy and love may take the form of contributions to Eclectic United Methodist Church Missions. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
