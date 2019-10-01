Eugenia Lewis Murchison, age 98, a native of Elmore County, Al and a resident of Fairhope, Al passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Eugenia was an accomplished genealogist and the Lewis, Ruffin, and Scott family were among the early settlers of Elmore County, Al.
She is pre-deceased by her husband of 73 years, Floyd Murchison: her parents, Eunice Scott Lewis and Wesley Eugene Lewis; her brother, Lt. Col Lehman Lewis, and infant daughter.
She is survived by her children; Betty (Jim) Gay of Fairhope, Randy (Betty) Murchison of Fairhope, Gloria Doss of Ft. Worth, TX and W. Keith Murchison (Stewart Tomlinson) of Tallahassee, Fl: grandchildren: Jeff (Laurie) Gay of Summerdale, Jennifer Gay (Jeremy) Messer, Scott (Nicole) Murchison of Weatherford, TX, Drew (Christie) Murchison of Mobile, AL, Brian Murchison of Atlanta, GA, and Kelly Doss (Brody) Cartwright of Ft. Worth, TX; nine great-grandchildren: four great, great grandchildren; many other relative and friends.
Funeral services will be held from the chapel of Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Fairhope, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m.
Interment will follow the service at Memory Gardens of Fairhope.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Caring Ministries at Fairhope United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by
Wolfe-Bayview
Funeral Homes
& Crematory, INC.
19698 Greeno RD
Fairhope, AL 36532
(251) 990-775
