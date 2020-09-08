Flora Loxene Parden, 88, Passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020.
She was born in Tallapoosa, AL November 14, 1931, to her Father and Mother, Willie and Willie Fuller.
She was preceded in death by her husband Getty Parden.
She is survived in death by her sister, Annie Marie Bush, niece, Norma Jean Jones, Mona Brown, nephew, Bradley Fuller, grandchildren, Lorna Ann Calhoun and Sevia Alyse Calhoun.
A graveside service will be held Monday, September 7, 2020 at Pine View Gardens at 3:00 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.