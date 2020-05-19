Gaston Moon, 78 of Titus, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Brown Nursing Home in Alexander City.

He is survived by his daughters, Star (Malcolm) Boyd, and Cynthia Allen; grandchildren, Malorie, Jessie and Hallah; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Sanders (Grady); caretaker and best friend, Kellie Matthews; and numerous nieces and nephews

Gaston is now reunited with his canine companion, Zeus.

The family would like to extend a special thank you Brown Nursing Home in Alexander City and to all of the friends who have loved Gaston over the years.

