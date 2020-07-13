George “Skip” Andrews, Jr.
Beloved father, husband and PopPop, George “Skip” Palmer Andrews, Jr., of Eclectic, Alabama, passed away peacefully in his home, on June 28, 2020, at 2:30 a.m. His wife, Shari Kaye, was holding his hand, with his immediate family all near him. As Skip wished, no funeral or memorial service will be held. End of life services are provided by Gassett Funeral Home with spreading of Skip’s ashes to follow at a later date.
Skip was raised by his parents, George and Erma Andrews. He was born on August 17, 1957 in Clearwater, Florida. Skip attended Crystal River High School. He is survived by his sister, Cathleen Bucchino. Preceded in death by his parents and other sister, Carol Ann Andrews Bolton.
Skip is survived by his loving wife Shari Kaye and his 14 children: Leigh Ann Andrews, George ( Melanie) Andrews, Amber (Rhode) McPherson, Katelyn (David ) Fry, Shannon Guay, Miranda (Chris) Groth, Jessica ( Jeff) Hodge, Nicole Honadle, Beth (John) Sullivan, Jessica (Terrance) Robinson, Amy (Patrick) Mooney, James (Kerri) Miller, Daniel (Francee) Holcomb, and Jeremiah Holcomb. Skip leaves behind 32 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many friends and extended family members who will miss him dearly.
Skip, you are in our thoughts, in our hearts, and in every part of our lives. You will always be with us, and we will always be with you.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials go to:
Glioblastoma Foundation
P.O. Box 62066
Durham, North Carolina 27715
website glioblastomafoundation.org. Make sure to reference George Andrews, Jr. on your donation.
