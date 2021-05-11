Geraldine (Gerry) Rouse, age 95, of Titus, Alabama went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 6, 2021 after a period of declining health. Her funeral will be at Titus Baptist Church on Thursday, May 13 at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Don Johnson, Rev. Dale Barnes and Rev. Donnie Barber officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with Wetumpka Memorial directing. Visitation will be May 13, at 1:00 p.m. at the church.
Mrs. Rouse is survived by one son, Kenneth (LeeAnn) Rouse, of Wetumpka, Alabama, and two daughters, Sharon (Ron) Deloney, of Kannapolis, NC and Nancy Guy, of Titus, Alabama; eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Her grandsons will be her active pallbearers. In addition to her parents, Gerry was preceded in death by her husband, Stevie Rouse, and her two brothers, Billy and Merrill Nobles.
Gerry was born on December 5, 1925 in Elmore County Beat 14, a daughter of Dewey and Lula Nobles.
She was a lifelong resident of the Weoka Community and was a member of Titus Baptist Church. She was very involved in the church and community including the yearly BarBQ fund raiser at the Weoka Club house.
She loved quilting, cooking, baking, canning and freezing vegetables and fruit from the Rouse’s large and bountiful gardens. She loved her family and was heavily involved in their lives. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
