Grace Wood Tucker, 85, of Eclectic, passed away May 1, 2020. She was born January 14, 1935. Due to the constraints brought about by the current coronavirus outbreak, a private funeral service will be held. Friends may join the service via Facebook live at 10 am on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Grace is survived by her husband of 67 years, Frank Tucker; children, Mark Tucker (Leanne), Regina Gunter (John Phillips), David Tucker (Carol Breedlove), Catherine Marks, Joseph Tucker (Karolee), Timothy Tucker and Vincent Tucker; seventeen grandchildren; thirty-six great grandchildren; sister, Mary Unsel and a large, loving extended family. She supported St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Tallassee. She enjoyed gardening and flowers and especially spending time with her family and grandchildren. Online condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.