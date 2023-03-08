ROWELL, Grady Colquitte Jr., a resident of Titus, Alabama passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the age of 91.
The family will receive friends, Friday, February 24, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Wetumpka with Rev. Matt Albritton and Rev. Walter Albritton officiating.
Mr. Rowell is preceded in death by his parents Grady and Adrin Rowell; and his sister Dr. Anella Trobaugh Smith. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Celestra Maddox Rowell; daughter Lisa R. (Ed) Hughes of Montgomery, Alabama; son Grady C. (Brother) Rowell III of Baddour Center, Senatobia, Mississippi; grandchildren Jason (Elizabeth) Ray of Atlanta, Georgia, Karlie Hughes of Auburn, Alabama; great-grandchildren Jackson Ray, Henry Ray, Mary Colette Ray, and Ellie Ray all of Atlanta, Georgia.
Mr. Rowell was a graduate of Wetumpka High School in 1950 and attended Auburn University. He joined the U S Navy in 1953. Grady worked for Bendix Engineering, as a field engineer in Barstow, CA., Pasadena, CA., Olney, TX., and Chandler, AZ. He retired at the U S Space Surveillance Station at Lake Jordan, AL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church Kitchen Fund, 306 West Tuskeena Street, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092 or Baddour Center, P.O. Box 97, Senatobia, Mississippi 38668.
