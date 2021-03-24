Harry Edward Axford, 67, passed away peacefully at his home with his two sons by his side on March 17, 2021. Harry was born on October 29,1953 in Bethesda Maryland. He was the oldest of two children born to Betty and Harry Axford . He graduated from Rochelle Township High School in 1971. Shortly after, he met the love of his life, Mary Virginia Schroeder, and was married 6 short months later at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church of Owensboro. Four years later they welcomed their first of three sons, Matthew, followed by Jay and Casey. Harry and the late Mary had made their home in Scottsdale for the past 25 years. It was there where Harry created a forever home for his family that would be filled with endless memories, happiness, and laughter. Prior to living in AZ, Harry lived in Naperville, IL; Plymouth, MN; Milwaukee, WI; Jasper, IN; Owensboro, KY; Evansville, IN and Rochelle, Illinois. Harry began his financial services career in 1975 as a Financial Services Representative for Prudential. He worked for over 30 years in management and executive leadership for Prudential and MetLife. Harry held the positions of regional vice president and managing director. He was a natural leader, speaker, and was admired by many of his coworkers. Harry had impact on every single person that he encountered. He was committed to his family, friends, and community. Harry became Pappy to his five grandchildren Colin (13), Gianna (10), Ethan (7), Andrew (5), and Annabel (4). Alongside his family, Harry enjoyed boating, entertaining, traveling, fishing and attending concerts. Harry participated in the P.F.Chang's Rock and Roll marathon in Arizona and Las Vegas for several years to raise funds and awareness for children with medical challenges, in memory of his son, Casey Axford. Harry was predeceased by his wife, Mary Axford, and his son, Casey Axford. Harry is survived by; sons Matthew (Gina) and Jay (Sara); five grandchildren; mother, Betty Axford; sister Beth Tanner (Greg), and nieces (Sara & Rachel). All services will be held at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary, 8555 East Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale. Visitation will be Thursday, March 25th from 2:00-4:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 4:00 p.m.
