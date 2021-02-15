Helene Coqueze Brewer, 49, of Wetumpka, passed away February 10, 2021. She was born December 7, 1971. Cremation services are private. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell Brewer; parents, Punkin and Pat Robinson and brother, Daniel Ott. She is survived by her children, Samantha Robinson, Ashley Robinson (James Brudi) and Izabella Robinson; grandchildren, Natalie Brudi and Marley Brudi; brother, Shane Tyrone; boyfriend, Donald Thompson and a loving extended family. Being a mother was the joy of Helene’s life. She will be dearly missed. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.