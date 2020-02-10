Herbert Pat Vinzant of Wetumpka, AL passed peacefully after an extended illness February 9, 2020. Pat, as all who knew him, was born November 2, 1931 to Hubert C. and Mary H. Vinzant of Plainville, Kansas. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Leona Catherine (Garvert); his four children, Joni Vinzant Parvin (Andy), Cynthia Vinzant Ford (Ken), Kristi Vinzant Stewart (James), Jeffrey Vinzant (Ann) and grandchildren; Allie Parvin, Drew Parvin, Corey Ford, Aubrey Stewart, Aaron Stewart, and Zachary Cosby.
Pat grew up in Plainville, Kansas having attended Plainville High School where he lettered in football, basketball, and track. After graduation in 1950, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He honorably served our country through the Korean War, Vietnam War, and the Cold War. During his time as a Chief Master Sergeant, he traveled extensively to military bases all over the world. In 1977, Pat retired from active duty after 27 years only to return as a GS13 with the Civil Service working in the Data Systems Design Center. After another 10 years of serving our country, he retired to work as a consultant for many developing software companies. By 1996, Pat fully retired to his home in Wetumpka and began his own custom fishing rod business. Before long, his custom rods were in high demand and he was considered an expert in the field of rod making.
Pat Vinzant, for most of us, will always be remembered as the epitome of the American Sportsman. As a young man in Kansas, he pheasant hunted and fished. Once in the military, whenever or wherever he was stationed, he would find time to hunt or fish. During his tour of duty at Ramey Air Force Base, Puerto Rico, Pat became a deep-sea game fisherman. When he was stationed in Montgomery at Gunter AFB, he became a seasoned bass fisherman and deer hunter. He was one of the original members of the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society.
But most of all, Pat was a devoted husband, beloved father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church.
The Requiem Mass will be held Thursday, February 13th at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Wetumpka, AL at 10:00 a.m. CMSgt Vinzant will be buried at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, AL, Friday, February 14th at 12:30 p.m. with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or the charity of your choice. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
