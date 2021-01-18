JONES, Howard Lanier, 75, of Titus, Alabama, passed away January 15, 2021. He was born July 7, 1945 to George and Frances Jones in Montgomery, Alabama.
Howard served over 20 years in the United States Air Force and earned a Bachelor’s degree.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Charlene, “Shotsie”, daughters, Kelli Delegal (Darin) and Kimberly Hughes (Michael), grandchildren, Kathryn and Connor Tucker, brothers, Milton H. Jones (Marji), George H. Jones Jr. (Susan), Wallace R. Jones (Connie) and numerous nieces & nephews.
Funeral services will be Monday, January 18, 2021 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church starting at 11:00 a.m., with Father Matt Rudzik.
Committal service will be Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery Lakeview Mausoleum in Montgomery, Alabama at 1:00 p.m.
Pallbearers, Jerry Hankins, Danny Cone, Michael Hughes, George H. Jones Jr., Wallace Jones, Connor Tucker
