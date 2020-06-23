Jack Alexander Thompson of Montgomery, AL was called home by his Lord on June 21, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 25th at 11:00 a.m. Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 13555 County Line Road, Muscle Shoals, AL. Due to the current health crisis, no church service is planned, but family and friends are welcome to attend the graveside service.
Jack was born in Colbert County, Alabama on July 21, 1932, to the late Wiley C. Thompson and Margaret Alexander Thompson Damalas. He graduated from Colbert County High School and at the age of 20 married Ruth Hester from Red Rock, AL, his wife of 67 years. Together, they reared four children. He earned a B.S. in agriculture from Auburn University (Alabama Polytechnic Institute), and subsequently obtained his master’s in animal science from the University of Tennessee. He retired from the Auburn University Extension Service in 1987 after 31 years, having worked with 4-H students, Cattlemen, and Agronomy farmers in Montgomery, Elmore, and Limestone counties. After retirement he owned a cattle farm in Athens, AL and served as the Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture. In 1995, he was the first republican elected to serve as the Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries and served as Commissioner until 1999. He successfully lobbied for the financing to construct the Ag and Industries Thompson Bishop Sparks Diagnostic Lab on the Auburn University campus. He was an avid fan of Auburn football.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruth. He is survived by sons David Thompson (Karen) of McKinney, TX, Keith Thompson (Maggie) of Montgomery, AL; daughters Susan Woodham (Steve) of Thomasville, GA, and, Janice Thompson (Eric Brown) of Letohatchee, AL. In addition, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
