Jack Clark, age 86, of Wetumpka, AL died July 15, 2019 at his home. He was born February 5, 1933 in Dixons Mills, AL to Curtis Clifford and Ruby Grey Clark. He was a former mechanic with the Marengo County Commission and a veteran of the US Army.
He is survived by his two children, Pamela Clark NeSmith of Melbourne, FL and Chris Wade Clark of Wetumpka, AL; sister, Ree Vaughn of Denham Springs, LA; brother, Bob Clark of Slocomb, AL; and sister, Betty Jean Carmichael of Baton Rouge, LA; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anniece Stokes Clark and son, Curtis William Clark.
Funeral services were held at Magnolia Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Friday, 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Branch President James Martin officiating. Burial followed in the Goose Creek Cemetery in Lamison, AL,
Active Pallbearers were: Garrison Clark, Allen Clark, John Stokes, Wayne Stokes, Paul Morse, Matthew Carpenter.
Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home
