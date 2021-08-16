Jacquelyn “Jackie” Douglass, 86, of Eclectic, passed away August 9, 2021. She was born June 16, 1935. She is survived by her son, Tracy (Sheila) Douglass; grandchildren, Shannon (Nick) Reed, Kaitlin (Patrick) Stanley and TJ (Summer) Douglass; great grandchildren, Cody (Kyley) Reed, Jayden Nash and Brynn Reed and great great grandchild, Ruby Hart. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Clyde Douglass and Jason Douglass and daughter, Tina Douglass. No services have been scheduled. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
