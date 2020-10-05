Jaeden Coston, age 15 of Tucson, Arizona passed away September 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Ebenezer Bible Church in Deatsville, Alabama Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11am with Buddy Darnell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, October 9 from 6 until 8pm. Serving as pallbearers will be Trinnen Coston, Cole Freeman, Wyatt Ross, Landon Thomas, Dakota Freeman and Corey Atchison; Honorary pallbearers will be Tarvaras Coston,Jr, Camden Freeman and Talan Freeman.
Jaeden is survived by his mother Jenia Thomas and Caleb Freeman, father Tarvaras and Daphney Coston; siblings Tarvaras Coston, Jr., Kayla Coston, Trinnen Coston, Talan Freeman, Cole Freeman, Camden Freeman, Corey Atchison; grandparents Joann Joyce, Charles Coston, Sr. and David and Jean Thomas along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jaeden was a sophomore at Cienega High School. He enjoyed video games like most teenagers' do. He had a special love for Halo, and would excitedly talk about new game and console releases. Jaeden was an avid reader who also enjoyed hiking, learning Spanish, and Alabama roll tide football. Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home directing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.