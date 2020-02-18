Blankenship, James A. "Jimmy," 80, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 14, 2020. Mr. Blankenship leaves behind his wife of 26 years, Helen Blankenship of Elmore; four daughters, Kathryn Smith of Rockford, Melissa Shirley (Jeff) of Prattville, Melanie Thompson (Larry) of Keystone Heights, FL, Kristi Brantley (Dan) of Millbrook and one step son, Ronald Rich (Martha) of Millbrook. Pawpaw had 11 Grandchildren: Adam Smith, Jordan Hosek, Ashley McAvinew, Anthony Evans, Katie Osborne, Nick Petrie, Emily Petrie, Samantha Abney, Christopher Woods, Addy Kate Brantley, step Granddaughter, Kayla Rich and 5 Great Grandchildren.
Mr. Blankenship was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Myra Wheeles Blankenship; his father William Blankenship and mother, Ellen.
Affectionately known as "Tiny" by his co-workers, Mr. Blankenship retired after more than 30 years in Civil Service.
A memorial will be held in his honor on Saturday, February 22nd at 2:00 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, Wetumpka, AL.
