James Hester Peddy, 94, was a resident of Elmore, AL. he was born August 23, 1926 and passed away December 23, 2020 at Jackson Hospital. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church cemetery in Elmore at 11 a.m. with Reverend Don Johnson and Brother Eric Sutton officiating the services.
Mr. Peddy was preceded in death by his parents James W. and Jessie Perkins Peddy; brother Harmon Glenn Peddy and his wife Mary Lovett Peddy; and niece Margaret Peddy Beck.
He is survived by two sisters, Margaret Peddy Skinner and Doris Peddy Beatty; nieces Carolyn Peddy Bryan (Bill), Mary Margaret Beck, Elizabeth Beck Vandiver (Johnnie) and Katherine Bryan Berry (Jordan); nephew Blake Bryan (Mary Ann); and numerous extended family members and friends.
He graduated from Wetumpka High School then served four years in the United States Army in Verdun France. He retired from Maxwell Air Force Base Civil Service after 45 years of service.
He was a member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church in Elmore, AL. His hobbies included hunting and fishing. He loved spending time on Lake Mitchell and in Coosa County. He loved politics and could talk all day regarding issues. He had a very keen mind and remembered history and people like a book.
Serving as pall bearers will be Jeff Perkins, Richard Beck, Rusty Redden, Berry DeNaughn, Bill Bryan and Mike James. Honorary pall bearers include Mark Hewett, Stan White, Johnnie Vandiver, Dr. Nealy Barrett, Bobby Jo Swindall and Ed Strickland.
Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home directing.
Masks are required as ordered by Gov. Kay Ivey.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.