James "Jim" Curlee, 70 of Sevierville (since 1999) formerly of Deatsville, AL, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Lorraine Curlee.
He is survived by his wife, Galina Curlee; daughter, Cristi Holcombe (Billy); sons, Joshua Curlee (Kaylah) and step-son Serhiy Sokolov; grandchildren, Chase Holcombe, Braelea Curlee, and Hayden Holcombe; Kim Cole; and many extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations be made to the American Heart Association in honor of Jim.
Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
