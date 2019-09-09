James Raymond Lee, a resident of Wetumpka, AL passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at age 65.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Pine View Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Gerald Wood officiating Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing.
Mr. Lee is survived by his daughter, Brandi (Spencer) Hannah; former wife, Rhonda Whorton; siblings, Paul Larry (Rosalyn) Lee, Robert Wayne (Sandra) Lee, Linda (Don) Harris, and Debra Justiss; nephews, Brian Justiss, Charlie (Nikki) Harris; nieces, Wendy (Todd) Cowan, Ashley Foster, and Heather Harris.
Pallbearers will be Eric Wood, Travis Thornton, Brian Justiss, Luke Justiss, Caleb Justiss, Thomas Justiss, and Will Cowan.
