James Warren Wick died on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in his beloved home in Wetumpka, Alabama following a lengthy illness. James was a brilliant man who loved to lead. He was an avid reader, who loved Alabama Crimson Tide football, blooming flowers, and traveling. He married the love of his life Peggy in 2005 and together they enjoyed riding Harley motorcycles, raising their Basset hounds and spending time at the beach with family.
James was born in Warren, Ohio to Warren Adgate Wick and Luella Ruth Snowden. He grew up in a Navy family and lived many places before graduating from Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery, AL. He continued his studies first at Troy University and then at the University of AL, Birmingham. To put himself through school he worked jobs at a meat packing facility and later as an orderly until earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in Science and Nursing. James had originally planned to major in history but after watching his mother study nursing, he was inspired to become a nurse as well. In addition to his B.A. degree, James also received his CRNA, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, from Kirkland Memorial Hospital in Columbia, SC. Upon return to Alabama, James chose to make open heart surgery his specialty. James worked at St. Margaret Hospital in Montgomery until he was recruited by Baptist South to help set up their open heart team alongside Dr. Cammack and Dr. Cyrus with whom he later became lifelong friends.
Toward the end of his career James made the difficult decision to retire due to declining health. He and his wife Peggy lived a full life during his retirement and it wasn’t until March of this year that he was put on hospice. The family is very grateful for his brother-in-law Donnie Brown who moved in to help Peggy care for him in his final months and the wonderful hospice care team that allowed him to die in his own home which he treasured.
James is preceded in death by his parents Warren Adgate Wick and Luella Ruth Snowden (John) and his sister Kathy Zieminski. He is survived by his wife Peggy Sue Wick and their beloved basset hound Levi Clarence “The Bookie” Feldman; step children Rachel Nicole Quattlebaum (Adam) and Matthew Lee Stevens (Sophie); niece Krista Wilson and her children Aleah Nieder and Jack Nieder; nephew James Wilson; Brother-in-law Ed Zieminski, and the many friends and colleagues who loved him.
According to James’s wishes and due to COVID-19, the service will be a private family gathering. In lieu of traditional gestures, please feel free to honor James by donating to Montgomery Humane Shelter or any NO KILL animal shelter or St. Joseph’s Indian School, Chamberlain, SD.
