Jeannine Heath Mehearg, 86, passed away peacefully at her home in Albany, GA, Saturday, November 27. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 11, Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors. She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Mehearg, and her husband, Wayne Mehearg. Mrs. Mehearg is survived by her daughter, Tracy Mehearg Williams and 2 grandchildren, Ethan Wyatt and Tabitha Williams, all of Albany. She is also survived by 2 younger sisters, Delores Thompson and Vicki Escude. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the United Way. You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.
