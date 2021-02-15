Jeff Lanier, a self-employed rope salesman and life-long resident of Eclectic, Alabama, died of brain cancer on February 12, 2021 at the age of 67 while at home with family.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Teresa Long Lanier; his children, Joshua (Kristin) and Joseph (Kristen) Lanier; his grandchildren, Madison, Emma, John, and Ingrid Lanier; his two brothers, Kevin (Chery) and Mark (Paula) Lanier.
Jeff was born in Eclectic on December 27, 1953 to Gene “Mutt” and Mae Ellen Ledbetter Lanier. On July 23, 1988, he married Teresa, after they met through southern gospel concerts. On March 11, 1990 and October 27, 1992, he welcomed his two sons.
In addition to being a self-employed rope salesman, traveling Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, Jeff was most known for his love of Southern Gospel Music for more than 50 years. He was the bass in quartet groups such as the Melody Boys, Bibletones, Southern Praise, Heritage, Rainbow, Rapture, Proclaimers, and most recently, Holy Destiny. Jeff loved Jesus deeply and served the church through singing, even serving as minister of music at a couple local churches. He will be greatly missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
The family will receive friends, Monday, February 15, 2021 at Gassett Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, February 16th, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church.
Jeff will lie in state 30 minutes prior to service at Central Baptist Church.
