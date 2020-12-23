VAUGHN, Jefferson Lee a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the age of 68. He loved to laugh, was very loving and caring and now he is with the Lord. Mr. Vaughn is preceded in death by his parents Cleborne and Thelma Vaughn, son Donald James “Jamie” Lashley; sister Lucy; brothers Melton and Ferrel. He is survived by his wife Margie Vaughn; daughters Wendy Martin (Chris), Dedee Campbell (Mike), Donna Miller; grandchildren Landie, Brian, Elizabeth, Amber, Lauren, Ryan, Jeffrey, Andrea, and Cody; great-grandchildren Sean, Emma, Jaxon, Jace, and Abigail; sisters and brothers Evelyn, J.C., David, Bob, Gail, and Donald. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
