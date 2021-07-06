STOUGH, Jennifer Holman, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2021 at the age of 41. Jennifer is survived by her husband Brandon Stough; parents Richard & Tammy Holman; brother Ricky Holman; grandmother Brenda Freeman; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends, and her beloved pet Riley. Jennifer loved her family, cared for others, and had a heart of gold. She will always hold a special place in our hearts and will forever be missed by her family and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 9,2021 at New Home Baptist church, Titus, AL. from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at New Home Baptist Church with Rev. Matt Nixon officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. Gassett Funeral Home directing. Pallbearers will be Daniel Brunson Mark Holman, David Holman, Michael Stough, Gene Wetherill and Chris Freeman. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to the Elmore County Humane Society. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Service information
Jul 9
Visitation
Friday, July 9, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
New Home Baptist Church - Titus
1605 New Home Road
TITUS, AL 36080
1605 New Home Road
TITUS, AL 36080
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 9
Service
Friday, July 9, 2021
11:00AM
11:00AM
New Home Baptist Church - Titus
1605 New Home Road
TITUS, AL 36080
1605 New Home Road
TITUS, AL 36080
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.