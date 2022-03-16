Jerry Wayne Sides
January 28, 1944 – March 8, 2022
Jerry Wayne Sides passed away at his residence in Eclectic, Alabama on March 8, 2022. He was 78 years old.
He was born on January 28, 1944 to the late, Jessie Lee and Tossie Pearl Brooks Sides. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Howard Sides.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Wanda Brooks Sides; sons, Jerry Wayne, Jr. and Michael Craig Sides; daughter, Kristie L. Tillery; brothers, Jessie, Paul and Thomas Sides; and sister, Paula Sides.
Jerry was a great husband, father, and mechanic. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter.
Family and friends will be received at the family home on Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. CT.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home servicing Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers of Camp Hill, Alabama is handling arrangements.
