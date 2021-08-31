We regret to announce the passing of Jessie Lee Berry Adams from Deatsville, Alabama. Jessie went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. She was in Baptist Hospital when she passed from cancer.
The sun rose and the world welcomed Jessie Lee Berry on September 7, 1940, a day the world became a little brighter. Jessie lived a full and warm life, filled with love. She will be remembered and sorely missed. She will be forever loved and never forgotten.
Jessie was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Adams; parents, Henry Watson Berry and Anna Mae Martin Berry; great-grandson, Alvin Connor Parker; and numerous brothers and sisters. Jessie is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Parker, grand-daughter Crystal Parker; grandsons, Adam Parker, Brandon (Jenia) Parker; great-granddaughters, Leandra Parker, Finley Parker; great-grandson, Mason Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jessie wanted private services with only family in attendance.
Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
