Jessie Michael Dillard, of Reeltown, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the age of 74. He was born January 27, 1948. He was a 1966 graduate of Reeltown High School where he was senior class president. He chose a career with the family farm and later became co-owner of Dillard’s Feed Mill with his brother Larry. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Debra Uptain Dillard; son Jason (Casey) Dillard; daughter Valerie (Jason) Baker; grandchildren Jeb and Baye Brantley, Reed and Haley Baker, Asheton (Donavan) Freeman and Brittney Dillard; great grandson Briggs Freeman; special nephews Heath (Cortney) Dillard, Parker and Bentley; and a host of other nieces and nephews. Michael is preceded in death by his parents Monroe and Cleo Dillard; brothers Larry, Robin, Gene and infant Sammy. Visitation will be held at Liberty United Methodist Church at 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Graveside burial will follow at the church cemetery. At the family’s request, casual wear including blue jeans can be worn in Michael’s honor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Liberty United Methodist Church.
