Oates, Joan a resident of Wetumpka, Al passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. from Gassett Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Wetumpka City Cemetery with Gassett Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Oates was preceded in death by her husband George ‘Bud’ Oates and her parents Ross Pilgrim and Lois Baker Pilgrim and, her siblings Douglas Pilgrim, Windall Pilgrim, Kay Stroud, and Wayne Pilgrim. Survivors include her children, Georgie Ann (Charlie) Stumpp, Tammy (Wayne) Alexander; siblings, Patricia Bullard, Sandra Grier, Sue Steward, Randy Pilgrim; four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Mike Whitt, EddieSwindall, Westly Woods, Jason Cruthchfield, and Tony Grier, Honorary Pallbearer, Greg Woods. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Gassett Funeral Home.
Joan Oates
