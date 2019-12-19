John C. Hall
HOUSTON -- Mr. John Cunningham Hall, 88, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at his home in Houston, Mississippi. John C. Hall was born in Birmingham, Alabama on May 17, 1931 to Clarence Colquitt Hall and Helen Eugenia Hitt Hall. He had a thirty-five-year career with the TVA Office of Power. Later in his career, he served as General Manager for the Natchez Trace Electric Power Association. He was a member of Houston First United Methodist Church, and a member of the Houston Exchange Club. He was involved in the Boy Scouts of America throughout his adult life where he received the prestigious Silver Beaver Award for his outstanding service to Scout youth. John C. Hall is a graduate of Auburn University where he received his degree in Agricultural Engineering in 1953.
Funeral Services for Mr. Hall will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Houston First United Methodist Church in Houston, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be serving the Hall family.
Visitation for Friday, December 20, 2019 at Houston First United Methodist Church in Houston, Mississippi will be from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M.
A second Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Providence Methodist Church in Titus, Alabama. Gassett Funeral Home will be serving the Hall family.
Visitation for Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Providence Methodist Church in Titus, Alabama will be from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.
Burial will be at Providence Methodist Cemetery in Titus, Alabama.
John C. Hall is survived by his wife of 57 years, Faye Byrd Hall of Houston, MS, his daughter, Julie (Steve) Boggan of Birmingham, AL; his son, Walter (Amy) Hall of Nashville, TN; his two sisters, Ibbie Moultrie of Jacksonville, FL, and Jeanne Lynch of Ruston, LA; one sister-in-law, Mary Duncan Hall of Grenada, MS; one brother, Ed (Jane) Hall of Huntsville, AL; and his grandchildren, Pierce (Jill) Boggan, Grace (Nathan) Downey, Margaret Boggan, John “Jack” Hall, Samuel Hall, and Caroline Hall.
John C. Hall was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Phillip Hall; and two brothers-in-law, Don Moultrie and W.O. Lynch.
Pallbearers will be Pierce Boggan, Nathan Downey, Steve Boggan, Bob Scott, Bob Pearson, Bobby Mooneyham, Roger Blevins, Alan Parker, and Roy Granger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:
Houston First United Methodist Church
P.O. Box 123
Houston, Mississippi 38851
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.