September 21st, 1936 to June 4th, 2020
John Dee Hawk, 83, of Lake Jordan in Slapout, Alabama died June 4, 2020 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his infant son John Dee Hawk, Jr., his parents Fred and Era Hawk of Guntersville, Alabama and his sister Dot Vinyard of Albertville, Alabama.
Dee is survived by Ginger Spear Hawk, his wife of 61 years; sons John Derran Hawk and Fred Denton Hawk; daughter and son in law DeeAnn and Aubrey White; and grandson Dee White.
Dee was born in Arab, Alabama on September 21, 1936. He grew up in Guntersville where his father ran the local cotton gin. Dee always said that you went to college to get your degree and you went to work to get your education, so he began his education early at the cotton gin with his father, Fred.
Dee was a graduate of Columbia Military Academy in Columbia, Tennessee. In 1954 he began his degree at Alabama Polytechnic Institute, now Auburn University, and joined Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. Through mutual AGR connections, Ginger caught a glance of him and dropped a message that she “thinks that Dee Hawk is cute” to a fraternity brother of his. The plan worked, he got the message, and he called and asked her for two dates at one time. The rest goes down in War Eagle history, and sealed Ginger’s MRS degree.
He and Ginger both shared great love for Auburn and all things Auburn. They helped pioneer AU motorhome tailgating when they bought an old Winnebago Brave, the old square one with the green W, and camped at the Eagle’s Cage on football weekends. The old Brave started a lifelong hobby, and thankfully the motorhomes came a long way from the old Brave. They joined the AU Motorhome Club where they had lots of great friends, great food, great fun, great wins, bad losses and GREAT TIMES!
Around 1960, Dee joined his father-in-law, Ben Spear, at Spear Oil Company in LaPine, Alabama where he continued his “education” he had started at the cotton gin, working his way up from truck driver to President. Over the next 40 years he grew the business from a collection of small, rural gasoline stations to a chain of over 20 Shell-branded convenience stores located in central Alabama, from Selma to Montgomery to Enterprise. In 2000, Dee retired from the gasoline business and moved to Lake Jordan with Ginger where they enjoyed many happy years together in retirement.
A Life Celebration in memory of Dee will be held on Saturday June 5th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Cain’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Slapout, Alabama.
If you would like to make a memorial for Dee, the family requests a donation to the Montgomery Humane Society in his memory.
