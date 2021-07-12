The family of Joseph Vincent “Joe” Glenboski invites coworkers, former students, and friends to a Celebration of Life gathering for Joe on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., at the Wetumpka Civic Center, 410 S. Main Street, Wetumpka, AL. We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories and our stories, to laugh, to cry and to remember a wonderful person who is greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Joseph Glenboski Scholarship fund, Elmore County Community Foundation, 114 Church Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 or at cacinfo.org.
(0) entries
