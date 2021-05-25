Josephine Allen, 79, of Wetumpka, passed away May 21, 2021. She was born December 25, 1941. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Britt Green officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Troy, Alabama, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. She is preceded in death by husbands, James “Jimmy” Barr and William Howard Allen Jr.; son, James “Randy” Barr; parents, Robert and Addie Lou Armstrong; and siblings, Ruby Anderson, Mack Armstrong, Roy Armstrong and Ed Armstrong. She is survived by her children, Cindy “Sister” Sedor, Carey “Dale” Barr, Curtis Ray Barr, Johnny Allen, Jerry Allen, Keith Allen and Rhonda Williams; grandchildren, James (Stephanie) Pressley, Nicole (Jesse) Bagwell, David Franklin, Teresa “TC” (Hurvey) Pressley, Sherrie Ann (Jason) Peppers, Randall (Hana) Barr, Shannon (Robert) Pauline, Ashley (Zach) McMannes, Samantha Barr, Alana (Nathan) Morrison and Robert (Kayla) Henderson; twenty-seven great grandchildren; great great grandchild, Rostan Chase Hubbard and a large, loving extended family. Her hobbies were cut up paper confetti, puzzles and coloring. She enjoyed gardening and loved flowers. She “enjoyed going fast” and her special love was her great great grandbaby. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
